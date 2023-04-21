WMA Condemned Death Penalty Proposal for Homosexual Offences

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has been urged by the World Medical Association to veto the proposed Bill that would criminalize certain homosexual acts making them punishable by death or life imprisonment.

At its annual Council meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, the WMA condemned the proposed Anti-Homosexuality Bill that has been approved by Ugandan MPs. In an emergency resolution the Council members unanimously called on the Ugandan President to veto it and prevent it from becoming law. The Council also condemned the proposal to criminalise individuals who “hold out” as transgender or queer, and calls for appropriate legal measures to protect their equal civil rights.

Professor Jungyul Park, Chair of the WMA Council, said: ‘The meeting expressed grave concern about this Bill. The WMA has clear policy condemning all forms of stigmatisation, criminalisation and discrimination of people based on their sexual orientation. Our policy states that homosexuality is a natural variation within the range of human sexuality. And discrimination, stigmatisation, peer rejection and bullying continue to have a serious impact upon the psychological and physical health of people with homosexual orientations.

‘We are calling for this Bill, and any similar legislation that is proposed, to be vetoed by the President.’