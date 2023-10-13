WMA Condemns Attack of Hamas on Israel, Urging Immediate Liberation of Hostages

The World Medical Association unequivocally condemns the large-scale attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, an act that has inflicted immense suffering and loss of life on the Israeli population. This brutal attack has led to thousands of innocent civilians, including children, the elderly, and those in dire need of medical attention, being injured, killed, and held hostage.

“Priority must be given to the immediate release of hostages, particularly those who require urgent medical care. The lives of innocent individuals are at stake, and every effort must be made to ensure their safe and swift return to their families”, urged Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, WMA President.

In this time of crisis, the WMA expresses its deepest condolences to the victims and their families who have been affected by the devastating attack while standing in unwavering solidarity with its member organization, the Israel Medical Association, and firmly trusting that its dedicated physicians will continue to uphold high moral standards through these challenging times.