WMA Council Adopts Resolution To Protect Healthcare In Israel, Gaza

In response to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, the WMA is gravely concerned by the deepening healthcare and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the growing starvation, and the lack of medical care and deeply concerned about the continued imprisonment and abuse of hostages.

Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, President of the WMA, emphasised that: “WMA is demanding a bilateral, negotiated, and sustainable ceasefire to protect all civilians, secure the release and safe passage of all hostages, and to allow the transfer of humanitarian aid for all. We reiterate our call for respect of humanitarian law and call for the protection of all healthcare facilities and personnel. It’s a crisis that demands immediate action.”

It urged for the immediate and safe release of all hostages and pending their release, humanitarian aid and healthcare attention to be provided to the hostages.

Moreover, it called for accelerated humanitarian access throughout all of Gaza, including the entry of humanitarian aid and safe passage of medical personnel. This also includes the evacuation of urgent medical cases to reduce secondary morbidity and mortality, public health risks, and alleviate pressure on hospitals inside Gaza.

The resolution calls for verified investigations into alleged gross violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law including attacks on healthcare staff and facilities and the misuse of those facilities for military purposes.

“As physicians, we have a moral obligation to uphold the principles of the WMA Declaration of Geneva and other documents that serve as guidance for medical personnel during times of conflict”, reminded Dr. AlQodmani.