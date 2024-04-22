WMA Rejects UK’s Proposed Legislation On Migrants’ Rights

The World Medical Association (WMA) calls for global solidarity in opposing the United Kingdom (UK) government’s proposed Safety of Rwanda Bill, which threatens to undermine the rights and safety of migrants and asylum seekers.

Dr. Lujain AlQodmani, President of the WMA, stated, “The WMA is deeply concerned about the potential impact of this legislation on migrants’ access to healthcare. By disregarding Rule 39 interim measures and international human rights standards, the UK government is endangering the lives of vulnerable individuals.”

The Safety of Rwanda Bill threatens to place vulnerable individuals, fleeing perilous situations and often having experienced trauma, in environments where they are at risk of re-traumatization and deprived of urgent medical attention. Such measures could have devastating consequences on the mental health and well-being of those affected.

“Human rights are only meaningful and effective if they are applied equally to everyone. The UK, as a key contributor to the European Convention on Human Rights, must uphold its commitment to respecting international law and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their migration status.”, Dr. AlQodmani emphasized.