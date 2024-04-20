WMA Stands Against ‘Oppressive’ Anti-LGBTQ Laws In Uganda

The World Medical Association (WMA) takes a firm stand against the oppressive anti-homosexuality laws in Uganda, reaffirming its commitment to equality and human rights during its 226th Council Session convened in Seoul, Korea.

With global attention focused on the plight of LGBTQ+ communities, the WMA condemns discriminatory legislation that undermines fundamental freedoms and access to healthcare.

Dr. Jung Yul Park, Chair of the WMA Council, emphasizes collective responsibility:

“The Anti-Homosexuality laws in Uganda represent a grave violation of human rights and a barrier to equitable healthcare provision. The WMA stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ individuals and calls for immediate action to repeal these oppressive laws.”

Originally passed by the Ugandan parliament in March 2023 and signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni, the Anti-Homosexuality Act has faced widespread condemnation for its severe penalties targeting LGBTQ+ individuals. Despite partial amendments, critical provisions criminalizing consensual same-sex acts and promoting homosexuality remain intact, perpetuating fear and discrimination.

The impact of such legislation extends beyond legal sanctions, as Dr. Park highlights: “Physicians play a crucial role in providing compassionate and non-discriminatory healthcare. However, the Anti-Homosexuality laws in Uganda create a hostile environment where healthcare professionals risk disciplinary action for fulfilling their ethical obligations.”

The WMA resolution calls upon Ugandan authorities to repeal the Anti-Homosexuality laws immediately and urges global solidarity in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.