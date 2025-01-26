WMA Urges Continued Support for WHO Amid Global Health Challenges

The World Medical Association (WMA) has issued a strong appeal for continued support of the World Health Organization (WHO), highlighting its vital role in coordinating global health initiatives and tackling health crises worldwide.

While acknowledging that the WHO requires reforms, the WMA emphasized that it remains the cornerstone of international health security.

Dr. Ashok Philip, President of the WMA, stressed the importance of steadfast backing from global leaders, especially from major economic powers, to ensure the WHO remains effective in addressing pressing health challenges. “The WHO remains our most essential instrument for addressing global health challenges. While reform is imperative, withdrawal or diminished support would critically compromise international health security,” Dr. Philip stated.

The WMA called on countries to uphold their commitment to the WHO, contribute meaningfully to discussions about necessary reforms, and provide stable and equitable funding for critical global health programs.

Dr. Philip also warned that the potential exit of the United States from the WHO could have far-reaching consequences, not only by creating a significant budget shortfall but also by leaving a political vacuum with consequences that go beyond mere financial loss. “Instead of disengagement, our Nations should empower the WHO to serve as the most comprehensive mechanism for international health coordination, disease prevention, and emergency response,” Dr. Philip concluded.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the WMA’s call underscores the urgent need for continued international cooperation to protect global health. The WHO, despite its shortcomings, remains a crucial player in combating pandemics, ensuring equitable health access, and managing global health threats.