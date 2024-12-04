WODA Marks World AIDS Day: Rallying Support for People Living with HIV

‘People living with HIV can lead healthy lives, it is not as scary as it used to be due to medication to manage the virus’. Juliet Agbali.

Women of Dignity Alliance (WODA) marked World AIDS Day 2024, with a health talk and a free HIV screening event at the Abundant Grace Sanctuary International in Accra to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, show support for individuals living with the virus, and strengthen the global fight against HIV.

The event also aimed to dispel common myths and misconceptions surrounding HIV/AIDS, address issues of stigma, and encourage community support for people living with HIV.

The Head Pastor and Founder of Abundant Grace Sanctuary International gave a warm welcome to the WODA team, expressing his gratitude for the health opportunity given to his members. He encouraged his members to take advantage and get tested to know their status, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis.

Madam Juliet Agbali, a Public Health Nurse with the USSHER Polyclinic facilitated the health talk. She took the congregation through understanding the virus and learning about the difference between HIV and AIDS, how the virus is transmitted, and the available treatment options.

She also touched on some preventive measures including Safe sex practices (use of condoms correctly & regularly) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and encouraged Regular testing and knowing one’s status. She assured participants of total confidentiality, encouraging them to partake fully in the screening.

The interactive use of theatre to grab the audience’s attention and disseminate essential information and advocacy is a well-known approach by WODA. A five-cast drama was staged on HIV/AIDS.

Some issues tackled in the story include the regular use of condoms as part of the prevention package, and encouraging and creating demands for HIV Testing services. Stigma was broadly dealt with in the story calling for support for people living with HIV.

Some misconceptions were addressed throughout the story and the importance of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) was elaborated.

An open forum was held at the end of the performance, facilitated by Josephina Quayenor and Ophelia Allotey. Participants shared real-life experiences and stories in the community highlighted in the performance.

The facilitators addressed some myths by the community and added that HIV cannot be transmitted through casual contact, hence the need to show love and support for victims of the virus.

They also encouraged those living with the virus to adhere to the principles of the ART and take their medications religiously.

WODA crowned the health talk with a free HIV screening for the over 50 attendees. Trained professionals conducted the screenings privately and confidentially, ensuring comfort and safety for all participants.

Madam Susana Dartey, Executive Director of Women of Dignity Alliance expressed appreciation to her donors Theatre for a Change for their kind support to make the event a success.

She also acknowledged the founder of Abundant Grace Sanctuary International Rev. Alexander Asante, and to the able team of WODA for their active participation in this important event.

By: Ophelia Allotey