WODAO receives support to strengthen capacities of women with disability

The Ghana Somubi Dwumanie (Ghana participation programme) is supporting the Women with Disability Development and Advocacy Organisation (WODAO) with Ghc100,000 to strengthen the capacities of these women in the Volta Region.

Madam Veronica Denyo Kofiedu, the President of WODAO, said the funding forms part of the Sustainability and Legacy Grants Project, to implement a 12-month capacity strengthening programme in the region.

A statement copied to Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the project was envisaged to empower 40 women with disability from the Ho Municipality and Ho West District.

The project would enhance the assertiveness of beneficiaries to start self-advocacy for themselves and participate in local decision-making processes.

They would also be empowered to access social services, including the three per cent District Assembly Common Fund, earmarked for people with disability (PWDs) in their respective districts on an equal basis with their male counterparts.

The statement said the project would build the institutional capacity of WODAO to be more functional in delivering on its mandate.

“As part of this, the administrative and financial systems of the organisation will be enhanced, and the leadership skills of the Board and working group strengthened to better provide leadership to the group.”

The statement noted that women and girls with disability, including women with mental health and psychosocial conditions, continued to face intersecting barriers to their rights and participation in the society.

“And the overall objective of our project is to help address this entrenched socio-cultural stigma and discriminations.”

It also acknowledged the financial support received from United Kingdom Government through UKaid for the project as well as the Options’ led Consortium for the grant and technical support, through the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie.

WODAO, established in 2017, is a women-led organisation, which works to promote independent living and social inclusion of marginalised women and children in the Volta and Oti Region.