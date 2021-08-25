Woe Betide The Devil Incarnates

An evil cabal operating in the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), recently stepped up their patronage of voodoo and shrines in their vain attempt to eliminate certain persons from the surface of the earth in order to pave way for them to occupy certain key positions in UEW.

I personally feel deeply sorry for this ungrateful bunch, since all their secret consultations is a sheer waste of time and resources!

Any voodoo or fetish priest with the minutest of power, would tell anyone who takes the name of some of us to them that, it is a no go area! Apart from Allah, absolutely NOTHING can penetrate the defense mechanism!

Anyone who accepts responsibility to tackle some of us via voodoo or shrines, is doing so solely for the free money on offer, in order to be able to order some tasty khebab and others of similar nature, period!!

The ungrateful lot are advised to consult Ackorlie and a certain coward walking around with the smell of his mother’s breast milk exuding from his mouth and constantly having his pampers changed, for first hand reports in respect of their visits to Benin, India, Antoa, Nogokpo, and other equally ineffective and useless places, all in their day dreams attempts to eliminate some of us. What a big joke!

As usual, following some developments in Accra in respect of UEW on Thursday, 19th August, 2021, this little boy fooled his blind followers in Winneba to celebrate; that he has gained control over UEW.

Anyone who values his/her life, is freely counseled not to believe anything uttered by this small boy, apart from greetings; which may not even be sincere.

If anyone, be he/she a crooked Member of Parliament (MP) or whatever, is desirous of controlling a university, he/she is at liberty to establish his/her own university, and do as he/she wishes with it. UEW is a national asset, so doesn’t belong to any political party or politician.

How can a stupid fool control UEW? This little boy is so stupid to the extent that, a ‘half-baked’ lady has been able to make babies from other men and fool him into believing that the babies are his; and this is the chap who wants to control UEW? ‘You kill me laugh’!!

Insha Allah, very soon, there will be another positive development in Accra in respect of UEW, that will permanently knock the temporal smile off this little chap’s ugly face!

Revisiting the devil incarnates in UEW, they are hereby put on notice that, all their moves are monitored 24/7 with cameras beyond the seeing capacity of the human eye.

I assure this evil assembly that it is their own lives they will end up taking, and NOT the life of any other person, Insha Allah! This is a promise, not a threat!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)