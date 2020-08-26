A scrambled goal from Fridolina Rolfo in the 58th minute was enough to see Wolfsburg Women qualify for the final of the Women’s Champions League with a 1-0 win against FC Barcelona in Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium.

Rolfo was able to prod the ball over the line from close range after Pernille Harder’s attempted overhead kick following a corner in the 58th minute to give the German’s a place against either Paris Saint Germain or Olympique Lyon, who go head-to-head on Wednesday in Bilbao.

The result was harsh on Barcelona who, led by the talented Jennifer Hermoso, created more than enough chances to win the game, but were let down time after time by wayward finishing.

Wolfsburg reached the semi-final after a 9-1 win over Glasgow City and were favorites to reach the final, but Barca have only themselves to blame for not springing a surprise.

Asistat Oshoala had Barca’s first chance, when she prodded wide shortly after the half-hour, while Kheira Hamraoui hooked over the bar towards the end of an entertaining first half in which Barca were the better team.

Wolfsburg improved at the start of the second period and Barca keeper Sandra Panos was forced to push a dangerous low cross out for a corner before the ball went down the other end and Graham Hansen ran onto a through ball only to see her pass bounce back off a defender when a goal looked certain.

Barca bounced straight back after Rolfo’s goal with Oshoala heading just over the bar, while Mariona Caldente fired over from eight yards when it looked easier to score, and Hermosa fired wide when she should have hit the target.