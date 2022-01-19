Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and CONSILIUM partner to support internal auditors in French-speaking regions of Africa

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that it has partnered with CONSILIUM to deliver its award-winning TeamMate global expert solutions in the French-speaking regions of Africa. This partnership will help French-speaking internal audit professionals in Africa stay aligned with auditing standards while benefiting from digital transformation and latest in internal audit solutions.

“With a highly skilled core team of certified experts in the areas of Governance, Risks, Control and Internal Audit, CONSILIUM will provide consulting solutions and expertise based on years of implementation best practices,” said Mounim Zaghloul CIA, CISA, CGEIT – Executive Partner at CONSILIUM.

“We look forward to working together as we continue to help internal audit professionals in Africa embrace digital transformation,” said Robert Pemble, Director, EMEA, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “By leveraging our joint expertise, we will help audit departments implement best-in-class solutions and maximize the use of these new capabilities to drive insights and better manage risks for their organizations.”

The TeamMate global expert solutions help internal audit professionals at organizations across all industries around the world manage audit & compliance risks and business issues through targeted, configurable, and efficient software technologies. These solutions include TeamMate+ Audit, TeamMate+ Agile Audit, TeamMate+ Controls, and TeamMate Analytics. Together, this ecosystem provides organizations with the combined assurance they need to manage all aspects of risk identification and assessment, electronic working paper creation and management, controls framework management, and data analysis.

About CONSILIUM

For more than 20 years, CONSILIUM supports its clients and partners in their compliance and performance challenges based on digitizing their control functions, through the following services: Ethics & Governance, Risks, Control, Compliance, Anti-Fraud, CSR, and Internal Audit.

For more information, please visit www.consilium.ma.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

