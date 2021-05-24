Dsp Effia Tenge

Priscilla Konya, 22, has been wounded by one Maame Nyarkoa for allegedly going out with her boyfriend.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that, last week, a woman who alleged to be the mother of a victim of harm from Tantra Hills in Accra came to report of an incident.

She said the victim came to the Mile 7 Police station and reported that last Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at about 0920 hours one Maame Nyarkoa inflicted wounds on her face with a mosquito coil stand.

The Police said the victim informed them that the suspect had accused her of going out with her boyfriend.
DSP Tenge said on receipt of the complaint, the Police went to the Anija Hospital and found Priscilla in a ward with a plastered face responding to treatment and took statement from her.

The Police said the suspect was currently at large and that efforts were underway to get her for questioning.

