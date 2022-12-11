Woman arrested for dumping four-day old baby in manhole

The Ofaakor District Police Command has arrested a woman for allegedly dumping her four-day-old baby in an abandoned manhole at Dansam, a suburb of Awutu Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

According to some residents, the woman who lived in an uncompleted building at Dansam was pregnant, but she was not seen in the area again after giving birth.

Neighbours suspected something was wrong when a strong stench engulfed the area and upon a search, they found the lifeless baby in an abandoned manhole filled with water.

The incident was reported to the Police and the new mother was arrested during investigations.

A source at the Police station told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the woman was arrested in the early hours of Friday, December 09.

The suspect is currently assisting the Police in further investigations.