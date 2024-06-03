Woman Chops Off Rival’s Hand

Abena Serwa, a woman from the Akyem Adwado in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern Region of Ghana, is currently in police custody, for amputating the hand of her rival.

Friday, May 31, 2024, around 8:45 PM at Akyem Adwafo, a fight broke out between two neighbors because of a disagreement concerning the electricity bill – two houses share the same electricity meter with tenants, failing to understand how to settle the bills proportionally.

Some months ago, Abena Serwaa and Akua Tawiah had a fistfight in an attempt to ward off each other over a young man they fell in love with and were both dating.

Recently, Abena Serwaa visited Akua Tawiah’s home to collect an electricity bill from her mother. But upon reaching there, Akual walked Abena out and warned her not to return insisting that her mother would not settle the electricity bill.

Infuriated Abena got into a heated confrontation with her rival, Akua.

Akua smacked Abena in her face, but her rival retaliated, inflicting cutlass wounds on Akua, leading to the amputation of her hand.

Abena Serwaa was arrested and put behind bars at the Akyemansa District Police Command while Akua Tawiah received treatment at Koforidua Government Hospital.