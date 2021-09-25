Woman confesses faking pregnancy

Mrs Josephine Simon, the alleged kidnapped pregnant woman in Takoradi, has confessed faking the pregnancy.

Mrs Simon also known as Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah, was also not kidnapped according to a statement on the website of the Ghana Police Service.

Madam Simon was reported missing on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Takoradi during her routine dawn walk from Amonu road to Paa Grant Round About and later found at Axim but without the Pregnancy or the baby.

The situation, caused lots of social upheaval among residents of the Metropolis and the Nation as a whole.

The Western Regional Minister and Head of the Regional Security Council, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, earlier indicated that medical report did not confirm any pregnancy or delivery in the last eight days.

Similarly, a second check on her by doctors at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital also proved negative.

The woman, who had been discharged from the facility is currently in the custody of the Takoradi Central Police.