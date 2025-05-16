Woman Dies After Meeting TikTok Acquaintance in Delta State

A young woman identified as Brenda died under unclear circumstances following a meeting with a man she connected with on TikTok in Warri, Delta State.

Police are investigating the incident, which has reignited concerns about online safety risks.

Brenda reportedly communicated with a TikTok user named Emmypounds for three days before visiting his apartment on Jakpa Road. After failing to return home, friends accessed her TikTok account via a linked device, traced her location, and alerted authorities. She was found unconscious, bruised, and wearing adult diapers, later succumbing to her injuries in the hospital without regaining consciousness.

Emmypounds claimed Brenda fell ill overnight and was rushed for medical care. Police detained him after he exhibited symptoms allegedly linked to generator fume exposure, a factor under investigation as a potential cause of death. Delta State Police spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe confirmed Emmypounds’ detention but clarified the case is not yet classified as murder. “Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events,” Edafe stated.

The incident underscores escalating warnings from Nigerian authorities about the dangers of meeting strangers online. Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows a 34% rise in crimes linked to social media interactions since 2023, including fraud, kidnapping, and violence.