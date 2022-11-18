Woman fraudster granted GH¢200k bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 35-year-old woman a GHC200,000.00 bail with three sureties over an alleged GHC350,000.00 fraud.

The Court presided over by Ms Adelaide Abui Keddy ordered that one of the sureties should be justified with a landed property.

Charity Frimpong, the accused person, was asked to deposit her passport with the Court’s registry.

She will return to the Court on December 12, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the Court that Mr Kwabena Appiah Brenya, the complainant, was a businessman domiciled in Canada whilst the accused, Charity, was a trader resident at Mile Seven, Accra.

He said the complainant and the accused person were friends for some time and had a child, adding that in March 2022, the complainant shipped two Honda CRV 2022 Model to the accused person to clear them, sell and send the proceed to his nephew, Evans Kwame Kwarteng.

Chief Inspector Ayim said the accused persons after selling the vehicles at GHC350,000.00 failed to send the money to Kwarteng as agreed.

The prosecution said the complainant continued to demand money from the accused person but she failed and told him to use the proceeds to buy treasury bill.

The Court heard that the complainant returned to Ghana and when he demanded for the money from the accused person, she led him to EcoBank, Dome branch, where the teller confirmed that the accused had used the proceeds to buy treasury bill, which would mature in five working days.

The prosecution said after the maturity date, Charity failed to give the money to Mr Brenya and a complaint was lodged at the Police Regional Criminal Investigative Department.

It said on October 31, 2022, the complainant led the police to arrest the accused person, adding that during investigations, the accused person admitted the offence and stated that she had used the money to buy water and drinks to stock her shop.