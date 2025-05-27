Woman Jailed 12 Months for Stealing TV from Teshie Military Barracks

A 24-year-old unemployed woman, Mawuena Tamakloe, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing a 50-inch Hisense television from the Church of Pentecost Whistler Barracks Worship Centre within the Teshie Military Academy.

Tamakloe, a resident of Tema Community 2, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft, receiving concurrent 12-month sentences for both offenses.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Clemence Takyi detailed that military personnel spotted Tamakloe carrying the church’s inscribed TV box on May 15, 2025, prompting her detention. During interrogation, she admitted to stealing the TV from the head pastor’s office, where a broken inner wooden door corroborated her confession. A pregnancy test ordered by the court returned negative, after which Tamakloe attempted to flee custody by boarding a taxi. A civilian motorbike rider aided authorities in recapturing her.

Judge Susan Edufful advised Tamakloe to use her prison term for reform, considering her age, first-time offender status, and plea for leniency. The prosecution withdrew an unlawful damage charge following her partial explanation, though the court entered a not-guilty plea on that count.

The case underscores Ghana’s judicial emphasis on accountability, particularly in secured zones like military installations. Legal experts note that first-time offenders often receive lighter sentences, but Tamakloe’s attempt to evade custody likely influenced the court’s decision. Theft in high-security areas remains rare, with stringent monitoring typically deterring such crimes.