The chancellor candidate from the Social Democrats (SPD), Franziska Giffey, will become the first woman to govern the capital city of Berlin, according to preliminary election results suggesting that the SPD won.

Giffey was nominated by the Berlin branch of the SPD as a leader in the election list to the House of Deputies of Berlin and a mayor candidate. The incumbent Berlin burgomaster is another social democrat, Michael Muller.

The future Berlin mayor served as the family minister, but in May 2019, tendered her resignation to Chancellor Angela Merkel over a protracted scandal over alleged plagiarisms in her doctorial dissertation.

In 2010, Giffey received a PhD in political science at the Free University of Berlin.

Candidate from the Greens Tessa Ganserer will become the first transgender woman from Bavaria in the German parliament, preliminary election results show. With 23.6% of votes gained, Ganserer will become a parliament member via party lists.

“I am very glad, that I will promote my issues in the next four years in the German Bundestag too,” Ganserer told the local Bayerischer Rundfunk radio station. The politician is determined to speak out for climate protection and fight for the rights of sexual minorities.

Ganserer has been a regional Bavarian parliament (Landtag) member since 2013.