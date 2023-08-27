Womba Accra Street Art Festival, The New Storm

A first time success is always credited with ample preparation and planning. Success is when opportunity meets adequate preparation. The people of Ga Mashie have broken the odds to host one of the most successful maiden Street Arts Festivals, labelled, WOMBA.

A Ga word, which literally means “We Are Coming”, depicts the readiness and preparedness to face any obstacle, to secure success amongst all odds in any situation. This is what connotes the maiden edition of WOMBA ACCRA STREET ART FESTIVAL.

Hosted on the Prof. Atta-Mills High Street, the festival kick-started with a low melody and has gradually gained rhythm beyond jazz and afro beat.

Yesterday, commenced the display of the artistic gallery paraded on various portion of the Prof. Atta-Mills High Street. This set thousands of arts lovers ablaze as they were seen taking pictures of the galleries with their friends and family.

The over patronized vending stands and music-charged atmosphere, electrified the Friday Night Ghanaian Culture.

Friday Night reported more than 20,000 night life lovers galivanting the high streets, with hopes of meeting long time friends and acquittance.

The climax of WOMBA ACCRA STREET ART FESTIVAL scheduled for today and tomorrow, is a must attend for all lovers of Art, Music, Dance and Entertainment. The prelims of yesterday gives a forecasted attendance of close to a million a patronage of the event by close of Sunday.

Today, King Jerry, Nii Funny, Tinny and guest artist Kofi Kinata & Lasmid, amongst others are set to take music lovers by storm at the Osikan Park.

Why sit home or be elsewhere, when you can have a great time with family and friends.

Come to WOMBA ACCRA STREET ART FESTIVAL and join the New Storm.

Source: WOMBA Media Team