WOMEC holds 2021 International Day of the Girl Child

The Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), a Non-Governmental Organization, has joined the global community to mark the 2021 International Day of the Girl-Child at Sebrepor, a community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Students from some selected schools within the municipality converged at the Methodist Church in Sebrepor for the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child celebrations.

The celebration was on the theme: “Digital Generation Our Generation”, with the aim to ensure that the girl-child in Ghana gain an informed knowledge on how to use electronic gadgets for equal future.

Ms Linda Saara Selby, WOMEC Board Member, stated that adolescents in the country, especially girls must build their self-esteem so not to depend their male counterparts.

She explained that confidence was all a girl-child wanted. She wants to stand out amongst the lots; building one’s self-confidence level was key in every adolescent’s development.

Ms Selby said that technology was evolving, saying it was time every girl-child learned to use electronic gadgets such as Smart phones, computers amongst other sophisticated gadgets.

The WOMEC Board Member stated that parents, guardians, and mentors should pay critical attention to the needs and aspirations of the girl-child so that their potentials could be achieved.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Henrietta Agyei Gyebi, Adolescent Focal Person Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate, stated that it had become imperative that adolescents acquired knowledge on how to use modern technologies.

She hinted that the internet and other online platforms could be exploited to the benefit of the child, saying that stakeholders should adopt measures to prevent adolescents from abusing the internet.

According to her, girls were special and they needed special attention. She advises parents to assist their wards anytime they needed their help.

Mrs Gyebi stated that teenage pregnancy was prevalent in the municipality, adding that stakeholders should help protect the future of the girl child. “We have recorded 164 teenage pregnancies so far”.