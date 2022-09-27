Women acquire skills in fashion design

About Five women, who have undergone a three-year training in fashion and design in Tamale, have graduated.
They were given sewing machines and other start-up kits to set up their own enterprises.
They formed the first batch of beneficiaries under the “Skills Towards Employment and Productivity” project being undertaken by the Tamale Cultural Group, a youth empowerment and skills development centre.
The training, held in partnership with the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA), was to support them with the requisite knowledge and skills to enhance their prospects in the job market as well as empower them with entrepreneurial skills for self-employment.
Mr Mohammed Abdul-Rahaman Takoro, Director of the Tamale Cultural Group, speaking during the graduation in Tamale, said, “Campaigning for women inclusion in decision-making processes in the country includes empowering them economically to ensure that they become effective partners in national development.”
He said it was necessary to offer women the needed platforms for skills development to reduce domestic violence and other forms of abuse that impeded their growth and development hence the training.
Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, advised the beneficiaries to exhibit professionalism, and innovation, and take advantage of various initiatives offered by the government to address unemployment.
Ms Ibrahim Zuleha, a beneficiary, thanked the partners for the project and appealed to other young people to prioritise skills development.

