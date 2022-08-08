Women advised to frequently examine their breasts for cancer

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church-Ghana, Right Reverend Paul Kobina Boafo has called on women to frequently examine their breasts for early detection of breast cancer.

He made the call in a homily delivered at the funeral of the wife of former Ghana’s Ambassador to India under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Mr Sam Pee Yalley at Ampenyi in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.

The funeral rites of Madam Patience Efua Bentil, Ambassador Yalley’s wife, was attended by bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress including; former President John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, his running mate in the 2020 election.

Others were; Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah, General Secretary of the Party, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, Chairman, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi among others.

Bishop Boafo’s breast cancer awareness call, came on the back of the publication of the cause of the death of the Ambassador’s wife.

He said: “Often times, the cause of death of loved ones are not mentioned but once this is published in the brochure, it becomes available to all, hence my conviction to touch on it”.

The Presiding Methodist Bishop, urged women to with the support of their spouses, report any signs of breast cancer for early diagnosis and treatment.

He asked the sympathizers to take that caution seriously and as well called for the intensification of education on the killer disease to minimize its impact.

There are about 1.7 million new cases and 522,000 deaths from breast cancer each year according to a source from the Ministry of Health.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, and it is the most common cause of cancer deaths among women in most countries.