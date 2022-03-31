Women Advised To Seek Preconception Care Services Before Giving Birth

Women have been urged to seek preconception care services before giving birth.

Preconception care helps to prevent stillbirths, pre-term deliveries and baby defects, Mrs Monica Danso, a Senior Staff Midwife at the Family Planning Unit of the Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate stated.

Preconception care involved screening, diagnosis and assessment tests conducted to provide women with information on their reproductive health status.

Mrs Danso gave the advice when she was spoke at a sensitisation workshop on causes and prevention of pregnancy-related complications and maternal deaths organised by the Ladies Association of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT-LAS) for members in Sunyani.

It was on the theme “Empowering the Ghanaian Woman for National Development through Health Education”.

Speaking on the topic “Pre-conception and Delivery”, Mrs Danso advised women to consciously plan and prepare adequately for childbirth, saying that would help women to identify and seek early medication for pregnancy related complications.

Mrs Ellen Yeboah Agyemang, the Sunyani and Sunyani West Coordinator of GNAT-LAS said the Association was also determined to enhance the general well-being of female teachers and help control maternal deaths as well.

Addressing the ladies on mental health, Dr. Charles Agyenim-Boateng, the Head of the Psychiatric Department of the Sunyani Regional Hospital, urged the public to report early signs of mental illness to the facility.

He said persistent aggressiveness, loss of interest in social activities, as well as social irritability were all initial signs of mental disorders that ought to be reported in time for medical attention.