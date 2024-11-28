Women and Youth Complete Election Observation Training in Ashanti Region

A group of 35 women and youth, selected from constituencies identified as election-related violence hotspots in the Ashanti Region, have successfully completed a three-day election observation training in Kumasi.

The initiative was organized by the Women, Youth Peace, and Security Institute (WYPSI) at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and aimed to equip participants with the skills necessary to monitor the electoral process, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in the upcoming general election.

Funded by the Government of Sweden, the training is part of a broader effort to empower women and youth in areas such as conflict resolution, social cohesion, and fostering peaceful dialogue at both the community and national levels. The participants were trained to promote vigilance and fairness, with a focus on ensuring the credibility and peace of the election process.

Addressing the participants during the training, Air Commodore David Akrong, Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, emphasized the critical role they will play in the upcoming election. He explained that the training was designed to enhance their ability to monitor the election process while also underscoring the importance of impartiality and preventing electoral violence.

“Election observers play a vital role in detecting and preventing electoral fraud such as ballot stuffing, voter intimidation, and vote-buying,” Air Cdre Akrong said. “By reporting irregularities and inconsistencies, you will help ensure the integrity of the electoral process. It is essential that the information you collect is based on facts, and that any reports you make are free from personal biases or interpretations,” he added.

This training in the Ashanti Region is part of a larger initiative to train 100 election observers across four regions, including Greater Accra, Northern, and Volta, to support a free, fair, and transparent election process.

Ashanti Regional Focal Point for Women in Law and Development in Africa, Madam Aba Oppong, encouraged participants to make the most of the training and to effectively play their roles ahead of the election.