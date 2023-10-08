Women asked to be economically independent

Women have been advised to be economically independent to avoid over-dependence on men for survival.

Dr Love Konadu, a Journalist, Pastor and Philanthropist, said women who relied on men for their needs were susceptible to all forms of abuse and exploitation by their benefactors.

Speaking at the launch of a book, which chronicles her life experiences and titled: “Woman of War” at Obuasi, Dr Konadu complained about the increasing murder of women across the country, attributing it largely to over-reliance on men.

She emphasised the need for women to prioritise their personal security by taking control over their lives through hard work to earn a decent living.

The 96-page book highlighted the attributes of a daring, God-fearing, humble and knowledgeable woman, who braved through the storm and laboured to make her family and society better.

It was reviewed by the Adansihemaa, Nana Amoanima Dede II, who admired the exploits of the author for living an exemplary life worthy of emulation by women and young people aspiring to achieve greater heights.

“The book conveys important messages to the youth who aspire to be adventurous, independent and successful. I am happy Dr Love Konadu has shared her experiences and knowledge acquired in life in this book which is worthy of emulation,” Nana Amoanimaa Dede II noted.

Dr Konadu said her motivation for authoring the book stemmed from her personal life experiences and knowledge gained throughout the process, which she said were worthy of sharing.

She said it was about time women took the ‘bull by the horn,’ take their destinies into their own hands and endeavour to leave a good name.

On her expectations about the book, the renowned philanthropist who is also the President of Mama Love Foundation, a local NGO, said she was optimistic that those who would have the benefit of reading the book would learn lessons from her journey through life as documented in the book.

Dr Konadu said she believed the book would empower readers to trust in their abilities and exploit their potential to the fullest, urging women to be courageous and aspire for greater things using her experience as an example.