Women Challenged to Be Innovative

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Transport Mabel Sagoe has challenged women to be innovative to address hurdles confronting them in their entrepreneurial journey.

According to her, it is important for women to build capacities to face the challenges like limited access to finance and markets as well as entrenched cultural barriers.

She was speaking at an event organised by the WISTA Ghana in collaboration with USAID, as part of the International Day for women in maritime.

“Capacity building, mentorship and networking opportunities tailored to the needs of women led SMEs will be critical in equipping women with the necessary skills, knowledge and support they need to succeed” she said.

She stressed the need for women entrepreneurs to be empowered to drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs and build more resilient inclusive society.

The event served as a platform for women entrepreneurs to network, acquire knowledge on business growth strategies and inspire one another.

The Director of Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku who was the Guest of Honour urged women to challenge themselves and prove their worth in whatever task they are assigned.

“Do not limit yourself. What is your work ethic, what is your value and what are you bringing to the table? Don’t expect that doors will just open because you are a woman, you must prove your worth,” she advised.

The President of WISTA Ghana, Gertrude Ohene-Asienim (FICS) said women have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment to economic growth.

“We recognize the critical role that women play in enhancing safety measures, whether as seafarers navigating the seas, maritime professionals implementing safety protocols, traders risking their lives or as leaders shaping policies, women have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment to economic growth,” she said.

The event was used celebrate the 50years anniversary of WISTA International and recognise women who have been outstanding in the maritime industry.