Women develop entrepreneurial skills to empower their families

About 50 women in Tema Community 12 have received practical training in detergents making, including hand sanitizer, ointment, pomade, and mouthwash.

The skills and capacity building was to enhance the women’s values to independent.

The women were given the tools through the skills training to start successful small businesses to support their families and lessen reliance on their husbands.

The workshop was organised by the Tema Gents, a business and volunteer group in the Tema Central Constituency, and it was designed to teach young ladies aged 18 years and older.

Mrs. Diana Appiah, the resource person for the workshop, taught the participants how to select things that were better suited to their combination of abilities, weaknesses, and circumstances.

She said that people with disabilities could use their obstacles as stepping stones to help them reach worthwhile objectives and financial rewards.

She also taught them the virtue of honesty in starting a business, especially when asking for support.

Hajia Hamdia Ibrahim, a beneficiary, praised the organisers of the workshop, and urged other charitable organisations to support the development of women.

She said they were prepared to take advantage of these and other possibilities to assist their families and husbands financially