Women Division One: Unbeatable Jonina Ladies FC Crowned GARFA Group B Champions

The unbeaten Women Division One Football Club currently reigning in Greater Accra, Jonina Ladies, have secured the crown of champions in the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Women Division One League (Group B).

Their victory and qualification to the middle League was bagged after they won their game with Immigration Ladies and won 2-1.

Jonina Ladies finished the season with an amazing and u beating record in their zone. They won all 18 consecutive games and had 119 goals at the end of the League.

Being the winners in their Zone has granted them the chance to compete with Epiphany Warriors FC, Group A Champions for the overall championship title in Greater Accra Region.

Tje Champions of Champions is slated for 2nd July, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Jonina Ladies have gotten the ticket to play in Women Division One Southern Zone Middle League, where they will compete with winners from other regional Leagues.

The main aim for the next step is to battle for a spot in next season’s Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Being able to cliche th championship title and accepting a trophy brought them immense Joy. The celebrated their win and pured out heartfelt emotions for being able to make it to the next step.

Jonina Ladies jubilated their victory with the fans, managent and the Leadership crew to congratulate them on their record set in the football pace.