Women Don’t Follow a Road to Success but have to Navigate a Tightrope – Ginni Saraswati

“One of the criticisms I’ve faced over the years is that I’m not aggressive enough or assertive enough or maybe somehow, because I’m empathetic, it means I’m weak. I totally rebel against that. I refuse to believe that you cannot be both compassionate and strong.” – Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

The stage for women has opened up doors. From world leaders, to self-made billionaire entrepreneurs, the level of visibility inspires others. Ginni Saraswati, serial entrepreneur, an award-winning radio show host and podcaster, has walked the tightrope to success with the willing and careful guidance of her teachers, coaches and mentors. Most of which have been women who have guided her to create and design the life she currently leads.

What does it mean to be a leader? Does it mean covering the eyes of others with your vision? Or does it mean leading oneself and others to a better place? The answers will rarely divide people for most desire to become better versions of themselves and have gained much from their mentors, guides, and leaders to make that happen. Ginni Saraswati, an award-winning radio show host, and podcaster has walked the tightrope to success with the willing and careful guidance of her teachers and mentors. She understands the need for their presence and therefore encourages women to pursue leadership roles.

A leader is as much born as he or she is made. Ask any person you look up, whose leadership qualities you find admirable and they will tell you that becoming a leader is the hardest thing they ever had to do. And perhaps the reason why they enjoy it so much. Women who find themselves in leadership positions often encourage other women to aim for similar roles as it can really provide the platform for their abilities to thrive and help their companies thrive in return. Ginni says, “Women leaders have made a mark for themselves as leaders today. The world recognizes the successes of many other women who redefined their roles as the captains of a nation and a corporation with grace, strength, vigor, and foresight. The women of today must aim for no less.”

As a self-made entrepreneur and leader, Ginni Saraswati has often delved deep into her essence to bring out the best in her and her team. In encouraging women to take up their spot on the global stage, she hopes to see more women use their instincts and talents globally.