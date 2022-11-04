Women Economic Resiliency Programme launched in Birim North

The Newmont Akyem mines in partnership with PYXERA Global, a Non- Governmental Organization (NGO), has launched a Women Economic Resiliency Programme (WERP) in Birim North District of Eastern Region.

The gesture formed part of Newmont Africa’s COVID-19 pandemic support programme that seek to target local female businesses and to improve their economic resilience and enhance their business skills.

With the introduction of the programme, 25 women in the district have been selected to be enrolled in tailoring and to empower them improve in their businesses.

Beneficiaries were to undergo a six-month training in business management skills, managing inventory, entrepreneurship, and product innovation, bookkeeping and standard sewing technics.

Speaking on the theme “Empowering Women- owned Dressmaking Enterprises “, Madam Barbara Gbologah-Quaye, the Country Director said the programme was to create sustainable jobs and improve the living conditions of beneficiaries in Newmont’s Akyem Mine catchment areas.

She said WERP started with 30 women in Newmont Africa Ahafo North communities and was extended to other Newmont host communities namely Ahafo South and Akyem.

She said WERP seek to provide a unique livelihood restoration opportunity and had been designed to equip women with industrial garment- making skills and sustainable revenue generation options.

Madam Gbologah- Quaye said plans were in the pipeline of creating over 300 direct jobs for women and young dressmakers in Newmont Catchment communities to open job opportunities for the youth.

She therefore advised the beneficiaries to be committed and dedicated to the training to better their standard of living.

Mr. Derick Boateng, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations of Newmont- Akyem Mines said the programme formed part of Newmont’s socio- economic empowerment by investing in women and the youth in their host communities.

He said to promote equitable and economic empowerment for women and the youth in their catchment areas, Newmont would provide the requisite tools to enable them to undergo any artisanal work.

He was hopeful the programme would boost the financial wellbeing of beneficiaries and provide them with the business and technical knowledge needed.

This, Mr. Boateng said, would make them competitive in the garments value chain.

He therefore encouraged beneficiaries to make optimum use of the six months opportunity and eschew negative attitudes that would hinder their success and the future of the programme.