Women Empowerment crucial for national development

Accepting women’s viewpoints, raising the status of women through education, awareness, literacy, and training is keen towards national development, Ms Lilian Sally Addo, Country Head, United Nations Youth Association, Ghana, has said.

“Women are mothers and when they are guided and encouraged very well, it will motivate them directly to do more to contribute to national development,” she said.

She stressed that women were masters of their games and any opportunity given them were judiciously used towards national development.

Mrs Addo stated at the Expo 2020 on women empowerment and strategies to put in place to help the youth to develop in wisdom to be able to be allowed in the decision-making process.

Expo 2020 is a world Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which started from October 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022.

She said the few strong women in leadership were extremely making positive impacts, hence the need to project, protect and honour them as a source of motivation for them to do more.

Mrs Addo who is also the President of Humanitarian Reachout Foundation International, reiterated that women who excelled in leadership must be recognized and be appreciated.

It was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being postponed, organizers kept the “Expo 2020” for marketing and branding purposes.