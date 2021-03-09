(Akyede Fie celebrates International Women’s Day)

A Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, Dr. Ama Pokuaa Fenny has said women empowerment is not about equality.

Speaking at an event organized by Akyede fie to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day on the theme “choose to challenge” she said the purpose of women equality was about using their given talents to change the world and to complement men.

Reading Genesis 2:18-24, which emphasises the purpose of women, she noted that: “We women were created for a purpose. On this special day, we are not here saying we are equal with men. It is never the case. If you look at our anatomy, we are very different…but we are to complement and make sure we achieve God’s purpose.”

Dr. Fenny was speaking at the inauguration of the Labone showroom of Akyede fie, a gift consulting and packaging family business birthed out of the creativity of sisters.

She charged girls to appreciate the uniqueness God has endowed every woman with and to know women are to fulfil a purpose. Dr Fenny said the involvement of men in the advocacy for women empowerment is eminent, adding that, “We need men to be the strong voices behind our issues and challenges”

A Representative of the family, Mrs Abena Konadu Baidoo, a Senior Manager at PwC Ghana, said the family decided to launch its first showroom on the IWD in the presence of girls from the Osu Children’s home because it wanted to reach out to them.

Mrs Baidoo believes that the gesture would empower the girls to challenge themselves and have an impact in the world. She said Akyede Fie desired to use the day’s observation to engage the girls to choose to challenge the status quo and that organizing this event formed part of the family owned business’ Corporate Social Responsibility to support vulnerable groups in every community it operates from.

A Senior Nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Mrs. Christabel Builderman, touching on the theme for the 2021 International Women’s Day urged the girls to know their capabilities to be able to challenge themselves and become better people.

She said: “Allow God to help you know what you have in you so you can challenge yourself.” This, she said could be done by each building a close relationship with God.

Mrs. Builderman, who is also the co-founder for the Empowered Global Girls Initiative at the Institute for Leadership Education and Development (ILEAD), said every individual had a purpose in life, urging the young women never to be discouraged and “never look down on yourself.”