Women Empowerment project launched by Adamus Resources takes off

Some women within the operational areas of the Adamus Resources Limited, a gold mining Company in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have been given training to empower them to live more independent lives.

The skills and livelihood empowerment initiative under the tagline, “‘Women Empowerment (WE) Project” has been done in collaboration with College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship to offer hands on skills which would turn the fortunes of many households around soon.

The initiative would also discourage many mothers and particularly youth in the area from engaging in illegal mining activities in the district.

The WE project would train 100 beneficiaries in cosmotology and all aspects of beauty therapy, soap and beads making in a space of six months.

Ms. Angela List, Chief Executive Officer of Adamus Resources Limited, said the company was committed to improving the living standards of the people in its catchment area.

She also explained that the project was part of efforts to make the people more self-sufficient and responsible members of society.

Mrs Rebecca Donkor, President of College and Beauty, Arts and Entrepreneurship mentioned that the beneficiaries would also be taken through digital marketing and entrepreneurship to help sustain good business practices.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle in the Western Region, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh indicated that deliberate efforts were being made to ensure that the youth in the area did not engage in illegal mining activities and thus appreciated Adamus Resources for the initiative to also create wealth among the women.

He said, “we know your support in the area of jobs creation for the men in the district and many other community initiatives to help our local economy…let This brotherliness grow bigger even in the years ahead”.

The Queen Mother of Telekubukaso, Nana Buah I urged the beneficiaries to equate the opportunity as one of the scholarships Adamus has been giving to some students in the area and utilize it judiciously.

Miss Dorcas Dwukom, a beneficiary, was hopeful that the training would bring some valuable additions into their lives and urged her counterparts to make the best out of the training.