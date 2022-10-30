Women encouraged to face their fears and go for breast screening

Dr Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh, Founder of Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh Foundation has encouraged women to face their fears and have their breasts examined, saying the process is simple and painless.

“Fear can only be dealt with when you face it head-on and take a step with faith to conquer it, ” she said, urging women to screen their breasts regularly for early detection and treatment of cancer.

Dr Prempeh said this during a free breast cancer screening exercise organised by Women In Leadership International (WILI) in collaboration with the Nanayaa Owusu Prempeh Foundation in the Okaikoi North Constituency.

The outreach was to create awareness on breast cancer and give opportunity to the constituents, especially women to have their breasts examined for early detection and effective treatment.

She said breast cancer was highly treatable when detected early and urged both women and men to take breast examination seriously even after the month of October to help reduce the number of deaths being recorded from the disease.

Madam Rosemary Annor, a trader, after having her breast examined for the first time, expressed appreciation to WILI and the Foundation for the opportunity and advised women who were yet to have their breasts screened to do so as soon as possible to know their status.

Women who took part in the exercise were taught how to do self breast examination and also advised to stay away from sugar, canned or processed foods, and carbonated drinks because they could cause breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a disease in, which cells in the breast grow out of control.