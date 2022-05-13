Women encouraged to train as engineers

Hajia Abubakari Aisha Bancie, the General Manager, LK Motorking International Company Limited, has called on stakeholders to support women to become engineers to bridge the gender gap in the sector.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday, she said women generally underestimated their abilities to become professional engineers, though they had the potentials to do so.

“If ladies are introduced to engineering early in life, they are more likely to believe they are capable of becoming engineers later”, Hajia Bancie said.

“So, we need to create a virtuous cycle that reaches into the earliest stages of an engineering career.”

Shevcalled for realistic solutions to attract more women into engineering and ensure they stayed in the profession, to promote sustainable economic development.

She called on the private sector to assist government to create more avenues to support women to acquire those skills as part of the empowerment initiative.

The LK Motorking International had, so far, trained about 13 girls to become engineers, she said, with eight of them working with the company while the others had gained employment in other organisations.