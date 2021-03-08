Some women entrepreneurs engaging in shea butter and rice processing and soya value chain activities in the Kumbungu District have advised other women in other businesses to be consistent in managing the standard and quality of their products.

They said being consistent with the standard and quality of their products would earn more customers and market for their products, which was necessary to expand their operations and income.

The women entrepreneurs gave this advice in a media interaction at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region to encourage and motivate other women entrepreneurs to continue to do their best to succeed, no matter the challenges.

The media interaction was facilitated by Plan International Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, to recognise the efforts of women entrepreneurs that it (Plan International Ghana) has been working with in the soya value chain as a way of promoting women and empowering them economically.

It formed part of activities being undertaken by Plan International Ghana to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, which falls on Monday, March 08, to recognise the contribution of women to the development of society.

Madam Nadia Ali, Chief Executive of ZLB Enterprise located at Nmodua in the district, expressed the need for women entrepreneurs to take branding and packaging seriously as that would help to attract other markets for their products.

Hajia Amina Mahama, Magazia, Deputy Head of Tunteiya Women Association, a shea butter processing group, said opportunities abound in the shea value chain and advised women not to be idle, and find something doing to earn a decent income.

The women entrepreneurs listed some challenges affecting their operations, which included high cost of certifying their products by the Ghana Standards Authority, high cost of equipment and facilities, low prices for their products amongst others and appealed to government to intervene to make things easier for them.

Madam Rose Aawulenaa, Enterprise Development Specialist at Plan International Ghana encouraged women entrepreneurs to continue to be steadfast in their business activities, adding that they had roles to play in fighting poverty and achieving gender equality in the country.