Women entrepreneurs advised to use social media to promote businesses

Madam Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, the Chief Executive Officer of Women In Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA), has encouraged women entrepreneurs to use social media to create visibility for their businesses and attract potential clients and investors.

She said in the highly Information Communication Technology era, businesses needed to embrace digital tools to be able to showcase their products and services to the world and tell their own stories.

Madam Tweneboah-Koduah was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the sidelines of the 2022 edition of WIEA held in Accra.

WIEA aims at empowering and recognising the strong impactful effort by some women in the business industry and contributing to Ghana’s economic growth.

The Awards, instituted by the WIEA, also identify, recognise and honour women entrepreneurs contributing to economic growth and driving the women empowerment agenda in Ghana.

Madam Tweneboah-Koduah told GNA that social media was a powerful tool, but some people had failed to recognize its impact.

Touching on WIEA 2022, she said that most of the nominees for this year’s edition were known through social media because they exhibited their work, and the Board was impressed”.

The CEO mentioned that one of the key highlights was to recognise other nominees who could not win the main award in their respective categories.

She said the Board researched and selected participants who were doing so well, hence the need to recognise their efforts and encourage them to strive for excellence.

“I’m glad they all accepted the recognition award; in fact, they were not expecting any award at all, but the Board insisted that we recognise all these women who have been shortlisted”.

Madam Tweneboah-Koduah, who is also President of WIEG, encouraged women to look into themselves, identify their potential and make a business out of it, which she said, would help generate sustainable incomes.

Dr Loretta Sarpong, the Head of Ellevate Desk at Ecobank Ghana PLC, said women played important roles in society and that Ecobank recognizing this role had set up a desk specifically for women-owned businesses.

She reiterated Ecobank’s commitment to women empowerment and added that the Bank would partner with businesses to provide financial and non-financial support.

Madam Mariam Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer of Mimi’s Skincare & Spa, won the ultimate award of the night – Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, whereas Madam Judith Owusu won the ‘Student Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Others include Bridget Sefa Boakye, Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year, Emmanuella Boateng Asanpong, ‘Made in Ghana Product of the Year, Yaa Birago Osei Asibey, ‘Creative Industry Entrepreneur of the Year, Joyce Konadu, ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Precious Valentine, ‘Innovative Business of the Year, Ruth Nana Amissah, ‘Real Estate Developer of the Year, and Nana Baaba Finba, ‘Agriwoman of the Year’.