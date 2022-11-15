Women entrepreneurs exposed to business opportunities in oil, gas

The Friends of the Nation (FoN) is working with Tullow Ghana to enable women owned small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in Takoradi to take advantage of opportunities in the oil and gas value-chain.

The women entrepreneurs, drawn from the Association of Small Scale Industries, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GNCCI), among others, interacted with representatives of Tullow Ghana on presenting strong proposals that meet the criteria of players in the industry.

Nana Efua Ewur, a Programmes Manager at FoN, said the link-up of the entrepreneurs with the oil giant was to motivate them to increase their participation in the oil and gas industry.

“We want our women to also participate in this trade to increase their economic and purchasing power,” she said.

Mr Elijah Boye Ampah, a rep of Tullow Ghana, encouraged the women to form formidable teams and present strong proposals to enhance their chances of winning bids

He said Tullow, through its operations in the country, had embarked on many initiatives and support programmes, including a credit scheme, to help communities grow alongside the company.

The company believed in identification and assessment, mitigation issues, and shared prosperity with stakeholders, he said.

“Maintaining stakeholders relationship, especially the fishing community, has become their social license to operate.”

Mr Ampah said the company had helped more than 930 pupils in the fishing communities with accommodation and scholarships into universities, as well as piggery production and cassava project for residents.

He took participants through the rudiment of proposal writing to meet the company’s requirements and standards.

Ms. Francisca Ansah, the Western Regional Manager, GNCCI, described the programme as thought provoking and worth the effort to help women businesses take part in international trade.

“It is my expectations that there will be a success story after this interaction…We have been told that we do not need to register with huge sums to get our venture listed by the companies”.

She said the Chamber was interested in the growth and development of businesses of its members and was, thus, happy to be engaged.