Women farmers’ group appeal for support to expand

Women farmers group at Wooredaa, a suburb of Zanlerigu community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, is appealing to Non-Governmental Organizations, philanthropist and individuals to help it expand its vegetable gardens.

The women, numbering 113 said they had outgrown the capacity of the garden which only accommodates 36 farmers compelling them to run in shift which reduces productivity.

The group is part of an irrigation project being implemented by the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organisation (NABOCADO) with support from MISEREOR which covers 18 communities across the Upper East and North East Regions and targets 12 communities for the provision of solar mechanized water systems for irrigated vegetable cultivation.

Mrs Modesta Azumah, the leader of the group in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said it had secured land and needed support to fence it to enable the women cultivate their vegetables and provide more opportunities to more of their members to improve their livelihood.

“As women farmers, one of our major challenges now is getting our land fenced to expand production and accommodate more of us but we cannot afford it”, she stated.

According to her “the garden in its current capacity can only accommodate 36 farmers and so what we do is that we farm in batches, such that 36 farmers are allowed to cultivate for three harvesting periods and makes way for another batch and this I must say is not yielding the desired results for us.

“If we could expand and fence the garden, I assure you, we could provide good and affordable vegetables all year round which would greatly reduce the burden on all of us having to provide for our families”, she added.