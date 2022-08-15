Women Farmers in UE trained in bushfire management

Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative in the Upper East Region in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region has been trained on how to help fight wildfires and prevent the indiscriminate bush burning in the area.

The capacity-building training program, which was jointly organized by Ghana Fire Service and the Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative was made possible through the Forest and Farm Facility phase 11 climate change Resilient landscape and improved livelihood.

Addressing the occasion, the Executive Secretary of Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative on Monday, Lydia Miyella, said the fighting of bush and domestic fires cannot any longer be preserved for men. It is time for women to be acquainted with the knowledge to fight bush and domestic fires because they suffer the consequences.

She stated that her outfit decided to facilitate the organization of the training because many forest reserves and natural resources are being destroyed day in and day out.

She further explained that her outfit was implementing climate change resilient landscape and improved livelihood to preserve the environment and ensure sound climate change practices.

She stated Maaltaaba would empower more women to become bushfire ambassadors in their respective communities, stressing “women are the most affected when it comes to the destruction of our environment, hence our intervention”

She advocated for policy reform, and the formation of a fire volunteer squad for the protection of natural resource sites from wildfires, particularly during the long dry season.

Mr. Albert Adongo Ayamga in charge of the Ghana Fire Service of the Bolgatanga Municipality who took the participants through the training, admonished the women to be vigilant and work hard to protect our forest because God in his wisdom created the forest for a reason.

The training was characterized by presentations, discussions, and demonstrations on curbing bush and domestic fires.