Women Farmers Sensitized On Climate Change

The Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana) has sensitised women farmers on Climate Change and adaptability to the altered weather conditions to ensure food security.

The programme, on the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” forms part of the supporting Women Climate Justice Solutions in Agriculture Project, as well as the International Women’s Day celebration.

It is being implemented in three districts of the Northern Region; Savelugu, Nanton and Gushegu, and funded by the Global Fund for Women Champions for Equality.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, the Executive Director of SWIDA-GHANA, said the project spanned 2020 to 2025 and had, so far, engaged in environmental education for the women farmers to reduce or eradicate their vulnerability to climate change effects.

Mr Dauda Salam, the Northern Regional Crops Officer, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, said the Ministry had adopted Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) as an appropriate approach to addressing climate variability in the agriculture systems.

The CSA aims to sustainably increase productivity and achieve national food security and development goals, he said, and advised the participants to use quality seeds and planting materials to improve productivity.