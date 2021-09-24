Women Football Returns to the North-East Region Today

By: Alusine Rehme Wilson

Women Football has long been neglected by authorities charged with the responsibilities to regulate the game in Sierra Leone. However, the awful situation had forced many talented female footballers hung their boots without no benefits and amidst an unknown future for female football in the country without absolutely no competitive female competition been organized some few individuals remained courageous and have since been around supporting some of the promising and talented upcoming female players, managed to keep them together in few football clubs with much eagerness for the resumption of female football nationwide.

At last female football clubs in the North-East Region will return to action at various match venues in the region today.

Meanwhile, of the two scheduled encounters, the most talked about clash at the moment is the one between traditional rivals Suba United Football Club and Rising Queens Football Club, two of the oldest female giant clubs in the country.

Both clubs have been on a long standing battle for supremacy for nearly ten years now.

The two sides last played a competitive match against each in March this year when Suba Queens were defeated by their Rising Queens counterparts on post game penalties by five goals to four in a Migrant as Messengers one day championship hosted at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni.

With few changes of transformation already been made within both rivalry clubs ahead of the maiden Edition of the Female First Division Regional play-off, Suba United will go into today’s match against a bulk of their former players as well as their former Head Coach Hassan Zenette who will be faced with an herculean task to down his former side that will be guided by one of the Best Coaches in the country from Bombali District Abu Zagolo Conteh who was recently appointed as the new Head Coach of Suba United Football Club.

Elsewhere at the Magburaka Stadium, Fants Football Club will battle their Sabereh Queens Opponents at 4:30pm local time in a rescheduled district Female Football First Division League opener in the diamond-ore rich district of Tonkolili.