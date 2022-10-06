Women Group in Bilinsa Pungsa appeals for financial, other assistance

Bilinsa Pungsa Yipaala Amaachab women’s group in the Builsa north municipality in the Upper East Region has appealed to the district assembly, government,NGOs, individuals and the general public to assist the group to obtain financial assistance to expand their commercial and farming activities in the community.

The Women’s said that lack of financing was impacting negatively on their operations.

They said the community was noted for farming activities, adding that, a little push could help the community to play a proper role in the field of commerce.

The women expressed the hope that the Municipal assembly, NGOs and the government would assist them to get enough funds to be able to “break the vicious circle of poverty” and play useful roles in the community.the group gave the assurance that the women would work hard to pay back any loan that would be granted them.

The women who meet under a tree also raised concern about lack of proper and conducive meeting place, they meet under deplorable conditions for their weekly group meetings appeal for sheds.

They appealed to the government to provide a mechanize boreholes and extend electricity to the community to ease their suffering.

The women’s group made these known to Kwaching Agwaazeh during his visit to the community.