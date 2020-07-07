There was jubilation and funfair at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of theCentral Region following the nomination of Professor Jane Naana Opoku -Agyeman by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its Vice Presidential candidate.

Scores of women including gender activists, market women, and some males described her nomination as a step towards deepening Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Speaking to the GNA on the sidelines of the celebration, on Monday afternoon, Madam Hannah Donkoh, one of the jubilant said her nomination presented a unique opportunity to make the future possible and accessible for a woman.

” We are ready to go all out to campaign feverishly for her and the party as we pray to God to make our voices to be heard in good faith, “she said.

Madam Donkoh was happy that Prof Opoku-Agyemang, regarded by many as a woman of integrity, will become the first female running mate of one of the two leading political parties in the country.

According to her, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination also remained key breaking the cycle of male running mate and getting more females into mainstream political decision-making.

They indicated that even though Prof Opoku-Agyeman hails from Komenda in the municipality, they were exceedingly glad that her nomination will empower more women to move to the zenith of their lives.

Madam Donkoh called for a concerted effort by all women regardless of one’s political consideration, ethnicity, and location to galvanise vote and financial resources to support her political bid.

“Women should eschew the notion that we are our enemies and work with one accord to put more women in politics to make the right decisions and policies that will engender the course of all women.

The women also called on all political parties to emulate the political feat chalked by the NDC and endeavour to disregard the notion that women were incapable of hold big political portfolios.

She narrated examples of impressive women across the world who have gone through the political mill to become Presidents and transformational leaders of global business giants.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to be selected as a running mate by the NDC and would become the first female Vice-President of the Republic should the Party win the December polls.

The mother of three adult children, who is currently the Africa Board Chairperson of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), was in 2013 appointed by the then President Mahama, as the Minister of Education.

From 2008 to 2012, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, the first female to hold that position in a state university.

Advertisements