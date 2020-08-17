Amanda Akuokor Clinton former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant, has stated that women have the integrity and creativity to develop football in Ghana.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, the astute legal practitioner said, aside from integrity, creativity, and industry, women must have a great legal mindset as well as strategy and a football background to make a good candidate for top positions.

“Women should be aware that their decisions must be filled with integrity. They must also be creative and have a sense of industry.

“When women are given high positions it would help to bring more funds from FIFA, international attention, there’ll be no corruption and Ghana Football will go far.”

The Ace legal practitioner in her passionate desire to help in the development of female football in the country has earlier revealed her ambition to start a football team in Ghana.

In 2019, Amanda Akuokor Clinton made history by becoming the first female to run for the GFA Presidential position.