Women in Forex Ghana, a professional Forex Analyst Association in Ghana has called on stakeholders to advocate an educational system that delves into financial literacy at a young age with emphasis and exploration of the opportunities the forex market brings.

“It is paramount at this point for our leaders, private organisations, investors to advocate this taking into consideration the rise in unemployment on the continent coupled with the stifling of businesses in this pandemic era.”

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said a group of young learned and experienced professional financial analysts deemed it necessary to use their experiences and expertise on the know-how of financial analysis to impact and drive a financial literacy movement in forex trading set skill in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

It said the Association, which is the first registered professional forex analyst association in Ghana and West Africa which had trained and mentored over 500 youth through its national forex tour, conference, boot camps over the past 3years.

“It is about time we invest in experiential learning and set skill acquisitions that are relevant in this digitalized age to be pandemic proof for sustainability and financial sufficiency,” it said.

It said all over the world economics are fiercely being pushed to broaden their technological and digital horizons with the rate at which internet is taken over all aspects of corporate world. The digital economy stands out in this narrative making it the newest way to approach and efficiently conduct business in the 21st century.

The release said the globe was being challenged especially the African continent to step up a notch in innovation and as the world was leaning towards pandemic proof sustainable strategic livelihood. Governments, multinational companies, banks are today pressured to digitalize their products and services.

“The Forex industry plays a major role in the digital economy and it is the leader in the digital finance sector. The forex Market is also the biggest and most participated market on the global market with 6.7billion transactions daily.”

It said the sector posed enormous financial and career opportunities yet the least exploited in Sub Saharan African, adding that appropriately 15 percent of the 1.26 billion African populace was engaged in the Forex sector and mostly dominated by men.

The Association was set to launch a 10-year forex project in July this year dubbed: Elevate Ghana Forex Project 2021 to train, nurture, mentor and source for funding for trainees with the youth especially women as its target.

The said the association was in a positive standing to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals to promote education for all and digitalization, as their key objective was to encourage, promote innovation and skill set to meet career and financial challenges

It said “the organisation has a proven record of fostering networking and creating a family oriented environment for trainees to further learn beyond the scopes of the financial market through frequent career opportunity seminars and educational trip dubbed ‘I Trade and Travel with Sika”.

It said Women in Forex Ghana believed in giving back to the society and as such had several collaborations with social enterprises that were into arms giving and charity and ever ready to engage more in partnering or collaborating with interested institutions.

“Financial literacy and money conversations need to be normalized to reduce the high levels of fraudulent schemes. We must change our money game and Women in Forex Ghana have got that covered.”