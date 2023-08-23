Talented South African rappers Scumie, K Keed, and Buzzi Lee are set to release a new song titled “Bank Account” this Friday, produced by Moëtt & I.DROP.YANG Honoring “Woman’s Month,” these female hip hop artists showcase their skills, proving why they’re some of the most notable names in the South African music scene.

Born and raised in Johannesburg, SCUMIE and MOËTT are joined by K KEED and BUZZI LEE in a trap banger with no hook, just bars from start to end. K KEED leads with her unique style, SCUMIE adds an explosive intro and verse, and BUZZI LEE ends with a heavyweight vernacular verse.

“Bank Account” is a single from their upcoming project “Gangsters With Standards 2,” set to release by the end of August. Additionally, the release of “Bank Account” will be accompanied by a music video, adding an exciting visual element to the already impressive single. The video promises to showcase the personality and style that these talented female rappers bring to the table, providing viewers with an immersive visual experience. Stay tuned for the release of “Bank Account”and its accompanying music video this Friday.

“We’re excited for this next drop and can’t wait to drop the new merch & get everyone’s

opinion on it” – Management Khotso Moeti