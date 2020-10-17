Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome and an entrepreneur says it is imperative to empower women economically through livelihood skills training to enhance their opportunities to generate income to transform lives.

She said entrepreneurial skills were crucial for everyone to acquire as it could be a life changing experience.

Mama Attrato said this at a one-day intensive skills training in liquid soap preparation organised for 32 women in Ho-Dome in the Volta Regional capital to earn a decent living.

The initiative, led by the Queenmother, aims at equipping the womenfolk with employable skills to make them self-reliant.

Mama Attrato implored all to take advantage of these opportunities to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to establish their own enterprise.

She asked the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired to derive the needed benefit from it to contribute to enhancing the development of their communities.

Mama Attrato appealed for support from corporate institutions and NGOs to facilitate the sustainability of the training, disclosing that plans were in place to monitor the beneficiaries to ensure that the skills acquired were properly utilised for societal growth.

Mr Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, commended Mama Attrato for the initiative and pledged his outfit’s support to ensure that more of such programmes were carried out to transform the lives of the people.

He called on the trainees to apply the good management skills in their transactions to help them grow their businesses to maximise profit to enhance their lots.

Mr Proper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, lauded Mama Attrato for initiating the programme to bring positive change into the lives of the people and called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity offered them.

Madam Hannah Ashade, the facilitator of the training emphasised the importance of such programmes to curb the unemployment situation and eradicating poverty from homes.

She said one major problem that people faced after they had undergone livelihood empowerment skills training was start-up capital, however, not much capital intensive was required to start a liquid soap business.

Madam Ashade said this life changing initiative was necessary to economically position beneficiaries and charged them to put the skills they acquired to good use.

The beneficiaries commended Mama Attrato for the initiative, saying, the knowledge acquired would go a long to positively impact their lives.

The event was also used to launch Ho-Dome United Women’s Liquid Soap, which could be used for washing hands, cars, dishes, clothes, mopping among others. The participants were awarded with certificates.