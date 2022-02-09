Women in Mamponteng screen on various health condition

More than 150 women in Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region have undergone free screening exercise on various health conditions.

They were screened for malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, and hepatitis ‘B’, while those with mild conditions were counselled and offered medications.

Some of the beneficiaries who required further medical attention were referred to health facilities as well.

ASA Saving and Loans organised the screening for its customers in the Mamponteng enclave, with health workers at Christ Setoria Clinic taking them through the exercise.

Mr Alexander Opoku Ayitey, the Mampong Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans told newsmen the exercise was part of his outfit Corporate Social Responsibility to enhance the health status of the customers.

“A healthy customer base remained essential for business growth, thereby spurring socio-economic growth and development”, he said.

Madam Felicia Owusu, a-52 year old wax print seller at Aboaso, near Mamponteng, expressed appreciation to the company for ensuring the healthcare of its customers.

“We are happy for the opportunity to know our health status through this health screening and we prayed the company would sustain the exercise”, she said.